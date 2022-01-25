Lawmakers vote

Among several measures that passed in the Legislature on Tuesday was one that would allow for harsher penalties for people convicted of rioting. Page 2A

No luck needed

Ireland Olstad led the Milton/Edgerton gymnastics co-op team to a triangular meet victory over Janesville Parker and Whitewater on Tuesday. Pages 1B, 4B

Call for calm

Ukrainian leaders urged citizens to stay calm despite Russian troops gathering across the country’s eastern border, saying an invasion was not imminent. Page 6B

