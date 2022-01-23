Winter of discontent

Another postseason dud sends Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to contemplate their future earlier than anticipated. Page 1B

Guilty plea

A Brodhead man pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor in Rock County Court. Page 3A

Ukraine tensions

As diplomatic efforts to dissuade a Russian invasion in Ukraine continue, trench warfare has already been underway for years. Page 7B

