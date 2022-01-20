Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Halderson guilty
The Dane County man charged with killing both his parents was convicted of both murders Thursday. Page 2A.
Edgerton cruises
The Crimson Tide girls basketball team took care of business in Clinton on Thursday night, beating the Cougars 67-41. Page 1B.
Another warning
President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken reiterate Russia will face consequences if it invades Russia. Page 7B.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!