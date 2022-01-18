Parker prevails

Vikings freshman wrestler Shawn Sobczak scored a pin at 126 pounds to lift Parker to a 45-32 dual meet win over crosstown rival Craig. Page 1B

Vaccine bill

A bill drafted by Republican lawmakers in Madison would bar discrimination in various workplace and other settings based on vaccination status. Page 2A

Filibuster fight

An effort by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to change the chamber's filibuster rules to pass voting legislation appears doomed. Page 6B

