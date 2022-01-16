Fresh idea

St. William Catholic School students cultivating list of local Rock County food producers. Page 3A

Balanced attack

UW-Whitewater's women's basketball team shot 52% from the field against UW-River Falls to improve to 15-1 on the season. Page 1B

Evers' pitch

The Democratic governor of Wisconsin is touting himself as the only check on the GOP Legislature in reelection year. Page 6A

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you