Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Streak stopped
In a battle of state-ranked Rock Valley Conference girls basketball teams Tuesday, Brodhead stopped Edgerton’s seven-game winning streak with a 41-38 win. Page 1B
Progress check
Clinton Community School District officials reported to the school board last week that work on referendum renovations is proceeding on schedule. Page 3A
SHINE agreement
Janesville’s SHINE Technologies reached agreement with the federal government on an arrangement to lease low-enriched uranium for isotope production. Page 9A
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!