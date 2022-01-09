Tricks and picks

Detroit used trick plays, late interceptions by Jordan Love to hold off playoff-bound Green Bay 37-30 in Sunday’s NFL regular season finale. Page 1B

Staying afloat

A Chicago businessman bought a Michigan-based wood boat building company and moved its operations to Genoa City. Page 2A

Learning experience

The city of Whitewater received a $25,000 grant from the state DNR to help establish an urban arboretum in Starin Park. Page 3A

