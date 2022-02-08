180301OSCAR2
Abortion ban proposed

Republicans in the state Legislature unveiled an abortion bill modeled on the Texas law that empowers private residents to sue violators. Page 2A

Oscar nominees

Five in contention for best picture at this year's Academy Awards were available through streaming services. Page 6B

Craig falls

Janesville Craig couldn't overcome Middleton's Gavyn Hurley's 30-point performance in a 69-61 defeat Tuesday night. Page 1B

