Wahl ball

After missing his team's previous matchup with Michigan State, an 86-74 loss, with an ankle injury, Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl is eager for tonight's rematch. Page 1B

Wolfe garners support

A group of bipartisan Wisconsin business leaders announced their support of Wisconsin Elections Commission chairperson Meagan Wolfe. Page 2A

Germany raises stakes

With German chancellor at White House, President Joe Biden says Russia gas pipeline to Germany could be blocked if Ukraine is invaded. Page 5B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you