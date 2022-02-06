Skyboxes for Feb. 7, 2022 Feb 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love stinks?Humane society fundraiser gives donors option to have exes’ names written in the bottom of cat litter boxes at the society shelter. Page 3ACruisingJanesville Craig’s girls basketball team finished a season sweep of crosstown rival Parker, beating the Vikings 66-38 on Saturday. Page 1B‘Any day’Biden’s national security adviser says Russia could invade Ukraine ‘any day’ with the thousands of troops amassed at the countries’ border. Page 6B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere New suites give Janesville-area stylists a shot at opening their own salon spaces Man arrested for seventh OWI after hit-and-run crash in tavern parking lot Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form