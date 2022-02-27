Special fraternity

Evansville brothers Owen and Danny Heiser each win individual WIAA state wrestling championships Saturday. Page 1B

Dropping masks

UW-Whitewater will institute a mask-optional policy on its campuses in Whitewater and Janesville starting Tuesday. Page 3A

Heightened alert

Amid unified sanctions and international outcry, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday increased the readiness of his country's nuclear forces. Page 6B

