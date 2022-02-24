Skyboxes for Feb. 25, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beaten in OTMilton's Jack Campion, DeForest's Max Weisbrod put on a scoring clinic Thursday night as the Norskies beat the Red Hawks 74-73 in the Badger East Tournament championship game. Page 1BWar in UkraineArea lawmakers condemn Russian offensive in Ukraine as President Joe Biden enacts sanctions against Russia. Pages 3A, 6B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale City of Janesville could hand GM site owner daily fines for property violations Death notices for Feb. 21, 2022 KANDU to expand services in Janesville for clients with disabilities, shift focus away from event catering Death notices for Feb. 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form