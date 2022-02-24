Beaten in OT

Milton's Jack Campion, DeForest's Max Weisbrod put on a scoring clinic Thursday night as the Norskies beat the Red Hawks 74-73 in the Badger East Tournament championship game. Page 1B

War in Ukraine

Area lawmakers condemn Russian offensive in Ukraine as President Joe Biden enacts sanctions against Russia. Pages 3A, 6B

