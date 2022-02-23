Ukraine under siege

Russian forces began shelling Ukrainian cities today as Vladimir Putin announced a military operation to ‘demilitarize’ its neighbor. Page 9A

Women of Distinction

YWCA Rock County earlier this week announced its six recipients of its annual Women of Distinction awards. Page 8A

Badgers escape

Steven Crowl scored 20 points to lead Wisconsin to a 68-67 victory in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Page 1B

