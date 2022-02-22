Games on

See which area girls basketball teams are in action tonight after play was postponed Tuesday night and preview the boys basketball postseason. Page 1B

Requests on agenda

The Rock County Board is expected to consider several requests for federal dollars during its meeting Thursday. Page 3A

Voting bills passed

The state Senate approved several bills that would change Wisconsin voting law, but they seem destined to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. Page 2A

