Another candidate

Troy Egger, a former Rock County Sheriff's Office sergeant, announced he will seek election to the agency's top post later this year. Page 3A

Fight fallout

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the rest of the regular season and fined $40,000 after Sunday's postgame fracas in Madison. Page 1B

Invasion ordered

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in Ukraine, paving the way to send in Russian troops to support the rebels. Page 5B

