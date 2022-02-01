Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Wave ebbing
Rock County shows new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations are coming down from their all-time-high levels. Page 8A
Suspect released
Because of 'conflicting versions of the incident' and 'insufficient evidence,' a suspect in one of last week's killings in Beloit was released, the DA's office said. Page 9A
Battle for first
East Troy's boys basketball team traveled to Brodhead and took down the Cardinals 59-52 to forge a tie in the Rock Valley Conference. Page 1B
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!