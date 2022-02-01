Wave ebbing

Rock County shows new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations are coming down from their all-time-high levels. Page 8A

Suspect released

Because of 'conflicting versions of the incident' and 'insufficient evidence,' a suspect in one of last week's killings in Beloit was released, the DA's office said. Page 9A

Battle for first

East Troy's boys basketball team traveled to Brodhead and took down the Cardinals 59-52 to forge a tie in the Rock Valley Conference. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you