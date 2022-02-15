Viking victory

Parker’s boys basketball team sprung an upset on Middleton in a Big Eight Conference matchup, beating the Cardinals 59-53. Page 1B

Seeking funding

The Milton Common Council and a county committee focused on rural broadband internet access are both seeking dwindling federal dollars. Page 3A

Assembly OKs bail measure

A constitutional amendment to reform bail practices in the state cleared the first of many hurdles ahead of it Tuesday. Page 2A

