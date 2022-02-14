Beaten by the Blazers

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out for Milwaukee, Portland's Anfernee Simons scored 31 points to key a 122-107 upset victory. Page 1B

Man pleads

A former sheriff's deputy charged with sexual assault of a child and other crimes pleaded not guilty in a virtual hearing Monday. Page 3A

Megadrought

Study finds that the ongoing drought in the American West is the worst in the region dating back to at least the year 800. Page 5B

