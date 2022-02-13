Hollywood night

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp caught two touchdowns on his way to Super Bowl MVP honors as his team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Page 1B

Local racer dies in crash

Kevin Olson, a state midget car racing hall of famer, died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 just outside Janesville. Page 13A

Access restored

Some protesters blocking the way to a busy border bridge that connects the United States and Canada were arrested as police cleared the roadway Sunday. Page 9B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you