Skyboxes for Feb. 10, 2022 Feb 9, 2022

Loss preventionJanesville police, retailers dealing with spate of shoplifting to start 2022, including 20 arrests since Jan. 11. Page 3A

Warhawk hoopsUW-Whitewater's men's basketball team took down nationally ranked UW-Platteville while the women clinched at least a share of the WIAC title with their own win over the Pioneers. Page 1B

Titanic storyJanesville's Tom Fong, subject of the documentary 'The Six,' will be part of a post-screening panel discussion at the Beloit International Film Festival. kicks, Page 8B