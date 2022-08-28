Skyboxes for Aug. 29, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Parker’s Paul Kim finds room to run during the first half of their game away against Milton on Friday. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parker stays unbeaten in Week 2J.J. Douglas runs for 184 yards, two touchdowns in 29-22 win over Milton. Page 1BOTHER SCORESJanesville Craig 27, Delavan-Darien 6Clinton 34, Edgerton 14Brodhead/Juda 41, Evansville 6Referendum voteVoters in the city of Whitewater will consider a referendum in November on raising the tax levy to support a full-time fire department. Page 3ARocket launchNASA was hoping to launch its new Artemis I rocket today for a new moon mission designed with excursions to Mars in mind. Page 6B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hufcor 'in the dirt,' former worker says, in bankruptcy, receivership New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Former GM site's owner to publicly unveil plans for redevelopment of JATCO site Death notices for Aug. 23, 2022 Pride in the people: Rock County Historical Society builds exhibit about those who worked at General Motors' Janesville plant Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form