Packers Chiefs Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Next time, it counts

Backup quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers finished their preseason slate of games with a 17-10 loss against Kansas City. Page 1B

