JVG_220825_SKYBOX
Buy Now

Sophomore Gabe Bockhop is tackled short of the goal line on an attempted two-point conversion during Brodhead/Juda’s victory Friday night.

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

Sukus retiring

Kathy Sukus, the director of the Rock County Communications Center, said Wednesday she plans to retire later this year. Page 3A

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you