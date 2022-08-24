Skyboxes for Aug. 25, 2022 Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sophomore Gabe Bockhop is tackled short of the goal line on an attempted two-point conversion during Brodhead/Juda’s victory Friday night. Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sukus retiringKathy Sukus, the director of the Rock County Communications Center, said Wednesday she plans to retire later this year. Page 3AUkraine attackUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 22 people died in a Russian missile strike on a train station Wednesday, Ukraine’s Independence Day. Page 4BAs expectedThe first week of the high school football season largely played out the way fans thought it might. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hufcor 'in the dirt,' former worker says, in bankruptcy, receivership Former GM site's owner to publicly unveil plans for redevelopment of JATCO site Highway 14 roundabout north of Evansville nearly complete New estimate shows ice arena and conference center could cost $60 million Death notices for Aug. 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form