Skyboxes for Aug. 22, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Janesville Craig’s Josh Hauger runs with the ball after the opening kickoff of a nonconference game with Oshkosh North at Monterey Stadium on Friday. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A stormy opening nightCraig had to settle with a lightning-shortened 14-14 tie with Oshkosh North to open its football season. Page 1BOTHER SCORESParker 28, Burlington 18Fort Atkinson 20, Milton 14Beloit Turner 48, East Troy 0Dispensary proposedThe village of Richmond, Illinois, across the state line from Genoa City, is considering plans to build a marijuana dispensary off Highway 12. Page 2AGlobal economy strainedSix months into Russia's war with Ukraine, its economic effects are starting to affect people in Europe and beyond. Page 8B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Entrepreneur plans 'zero-waste' bulk food store on Janesville's south side Hufcor 'in the dirt,' former worker says, in bankruptcy, receivership Highway 14 roundabout north of Evansville nearly complete Former GM site's owner to publicly unveil plans for redevelopment of JATCO site Janesville police respond to shooting, 2 reports of abandoned loaded guns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form