Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson hits from the second tee box during a WIAA Division 1 regional golf meet at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

 Anthony Wahl

Going low

Janesville Craig girls golfer Mya Nicholson shot a 3-under par 69 to win the Milton Best Ball Invitational at Oak Ridge Golf Course on Thursday. Page 1B

