Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

More frustration

Two days after being shut out by the Dodgers, the Brewers narrowly escaped the same fate Wednesday, falling to Los Angeles 2-1. Page 1B

