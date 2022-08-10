Rays Brewers Baseball

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames gives a yell after his game-winning single against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

 Associated Press

Quick sweep

The Brewers scored runs in the bottom of the ninth and 10th innings Wednesday to rally past the Rays and post a 4-3 win. Page 1B

