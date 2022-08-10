Skyboxes for Aug. 11, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brewers shortstop Willy Adames gives a yell after his game-winning single against his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Associated Press SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Quick sweepThe Brewers scored runs in the bottom of the ninth and 10th innings Wednesday to rally past the Rays and post a 4-3 win. Page 1BEvers leaps into campaign modeGov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that Donald Trump’s endorsement will be a problem for Tim Michels, Evers’ opponent in the general election. Page 2AGrant for road workThe city of Beloit received nearly $13.5 million in federal funding to be used to rebuild roadways around the Ho-Chunk casino site. Page 9A SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Janesville's low-income, unhoused residents face shortages of housing options, amenities Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Death notices for Aug. 5, 2022 Death notices for Aug. 8, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form