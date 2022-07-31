Skyboxes for Aug. 1, 2022 Jul 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sam Van Galder gestures to the crowd at the 18th green after winning a record-tying ninth title in the Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament on Sunday at Glen Erin Golf Club. Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senate field narrows furtherState Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped her bid for the nomination to run for U.S. Senate, leaving Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the presumptive nominee. Page 2AOne killed in stabbingA teenager died and four others were seriously hurt in a stabbing attack during a tubing trip in a northwestern Wisconsin river. Page 8ANine-time champSam Van Galder took the lead early in the final round of the Janesville Men’s City Golf Tournament on Sunday and won his ninth title. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now ‘I don’t have that kind of money:’ After school child care costs skyrocket as YWCA Rock County introduces new fee structure Derek Gray, UW-Whitewater basketball player, died Sunday, university athletics department says Death notices for July 26, 2022 Janesville will pilot private e-scooter rental program Death notices for July 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form