Historic confirmation

By a bipartisan 53-47 vote, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be elevated to justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Page 8B

Cubs get best of Brewers

On Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, Chicago’s Nico Hoerner hit a two-run homer off reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to help the Cubs beat Milwaukee 5-4. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you