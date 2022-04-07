Skyboxes for April 8, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Historic confirmationBy a bipartisan 53-47 vote, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be elevated to justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Page 8BCubs get best of BrewersOn Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, Chicago’s Nico Hoerner hit a two-run homer off reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to help the Cubs beat Milwaukee 5-4. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s Local Freedom Fest canceled for 2022, likely beyond Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says State: Contagious bird flu found in Rock County backyard flock Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form