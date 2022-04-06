More on resignation

Jim Henderson, the former UW-Whitewater interim chancellor who resigned Monday, said a UW System free speech survey led to his decision. Page 9A

Feeling clairvoyant?

Janesville hosting Metaphysical and Paranormal Expo featuring local medium DeEtte Ranae. kicks, Page 8B

Play ball—finally

Major League Baseball gets underway today, and the Brewers once again will lean on an overpowering pitching staff in 2022. Page 1B

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you