Skyboxes for April 5, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 54 min ago

KU comebackAfter trailing by 16 at one point in the first half, the Kansas Jayhawks rallied in the second to overtake North Carolina and claim a national championship. Page 1BCourt appearances setA source in the district attorney's office said court hearings for the two boys accused of setting a fire inside Kohl's will be held this week. Page 3AAnger buildsPresident Joe Biden said Russia's Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians. Page B5