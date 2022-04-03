South Carolina’s Laeticia Amihere and Bree Hall celebrate after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship.
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) scores past Duke center Mark Williams during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP
Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points to lead South Carolina to its second women’s NCAA basketball championship Sunday night while North Carolina’s Armando Bacot hopes to deliver the Tar Heels their seventh tonight. Pages 1B, 3B
End of Freedom Fest?
New Life Assembly of God in Janesville, which hosted Freedom Fest annually on its grounds for more than 15 years, said the yearly summer festival is ‘most likely’ gone for good. Page 3A
A solid Grammy haul
Jon Baptiste won five Grammys on Sunday night, including for album of the year, while Olivia Rodrigo took home best new artist honors. Page 7B