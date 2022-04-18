Skyboxes for April 19, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated after hiitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, April 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash - staff, AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Suggestion boxRock County is surveying residents about how it can best use its share of an opioid lawsuit settlement paid to the state of Wisconsin. Page 3AOpen doorsAfter months of being kept out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Milton residents will once again be able to attend a city council meeting in person tonight. Page 7AGrand stageChristian Yelich’s first home run of the season was a grand slam he hit Monday night to lift the Brewers to a 6-1 win over the Pirates. Page 1B SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form