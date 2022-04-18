Pirates Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated after hiitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, April 18, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Suggestion box

Rock County is surveying residents about how it can best use its share of an opioid lawsuit settlement paid to the state of Wisconsin. Page 3A

Open doors

After months of being kept out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Milton residents will once again be able to attend a city council meeting in person tonight. Page 7A

Grand stage

Christian Yelich’s first home run of the season was a grand slam he hit Monday night to lift the Brewers to a 6-1 win over the Pirates. Page 1B

