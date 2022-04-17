Bulls Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Winning start

The Bucks raced out to an early 16-point lead but had to hold off the Chicago Bulls to win Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff series 93-86 Sunday night. Page 1B

In memoriam

The Milton School District has plans to build a memorial garden outside the public entrance to Milton High School. Page 3A

New districts

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of state legislative district boundaries approved by the Legislature but vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. Page 11A

