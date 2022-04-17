Skyboxes for April 18, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday drives past Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash - staff, AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winning startThe Bucks raced out to an early 16-point lead but had to hold off the Chicago Bulls to win Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff series 93-86 Sunday night. Page 1BIn memoriamThe Milton School District has plans to build a memorial garden outside the public entrance to Milton High School. Page 3ANew districtsThe state Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of state legislative district boundaries approved by the Legislature but vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers. Page 11A SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form