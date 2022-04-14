Cardinals Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff throws before the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Crime lab report

State’s Department of Justice found its crime labs were slower in processing some tests of evidence in 2021, including drug testing and DNA profiling. Page 2A

Sunken ship

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed Thursday its flagship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, had sunk. Ukraine said it had fired upon the ship. Page 9B

Good to be back

Brandon Woodruff bounced back from a rough first start of 2022 to lead the Brewers to a 5-0 win over the Cardinals in Milwaukee’s home opener. Page 1B

