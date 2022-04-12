JVG_220413_JCSOFT08.jpg
Janesville Parker’s Emily Becker wavs to the team’s dugout after a triple during their game against Janesville Craig at the Youth Sports Complex on Tuesday, April 12.

 Anthony Wahl

Lawsuit settled

The Whitewater City Council last week settled a lawsuit alleging it violated the state's public construction bidding rules. Page 7A

Judge rules against DNR

A Waukesha County judge ruled Tuesday that state regulators have no authority to force companies to clean up PFAS pollution. Page 3A

Bolly powers Parker

Vikings junior Hannah Bolly pitched a two-hit shutout and had two RBI to lead her team to an 8-0 win over crosstown rival Craig on Tuesday. Page 1B

