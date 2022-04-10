Jets' Gustavsson celebrates a goal
Janesville Jets’ William Gustavsson celebrates after scoring a goal during their home game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday, April 10.

 Anthony Wahl

Hot pursuit

With a much-needed win Saturday night, the Janesville Jets stayed a point out of a North American Hockey League playoff spot. Page 1B

Baca pleads not guilty

A former sheriff's deputy facing multiple sexual assault charges pleaded not guilty Friday after being bound over for trial. Page 3A

Veto spree

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed more than 40 bills that passed the Legislature this session but signed one into law that would end juvenile detention at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. Pages 2A, 6A

