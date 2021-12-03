I have a 47-year-old son who lives with me. He pays no rent and doesn’t help with bills. He does some yard work and housecleaning but doesn’t help with anything else.
He lies in bed for weeks at a time. He returns home from work at around 4 p.m. and stays in bed until it’s time to go to work again. He misses work about once a week. Same for weekends; he frequently stays in bed the entire time. He even eats while lying in bed.
I asked him to move out, but he won’t. Is eviction my only resource? I just want him out of the room—and out of the bed.
Any suggestions?
—Fed Up Mother
Dear Fed Up:
The first rule is he can’t eat in bed. It’s unsanitary and does nothing for his self-esteem. Since he isn’t paying rent, you could have him served with a 30-day notice to quit, which means he would be ordered to evacuate the premises.
As a mother, you want to help your son help himself. But he is being impossible. Staying in bed, missing work once a week and ignoring your wishes are all signs that something very serious could be going on. Yes, he does need to know can’t continue mooching off you, but instead of running to legal action, why not run to a therapist’s office or speak with him yourself?
Dear Annie:
This is in response to “Tired of Waiting,” whose husband won’t stop procrastinating.
One of the hallmark symptoms of ADHD is procrastination. Many people with ADHD struggle with planning and carrying things out, which forces them to make a decision at the very last minute when there is no other choice. It might be worth it for the husband who is a chronic procrastinator to consult with a clinician skilled in the diagnosis of ADHD. I hope her husband is able to get help.
—A Reader From Ohio
Dear Reader From Ohio:
Thank you for this helpful suggestion. Chronic procrastination can indeed be a sign of something more serious.