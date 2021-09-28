GREEN BAY
It often can take a few games, if not more, for an NFL team to find its identity.
The Green Bay Packers took a big step toward finding an identity in 2021—one that could serve them well while David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins recover from injuries, and even when their two best offensive linemen return.
In their 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, the Packers gave the 49ers a big dose of a quick passing game that served a major purpose.
It protected a young offensive line that featured an unproven left tackle (Yosh Nijman) getting his first meaningful NFL playing time, two rookies (Josh Myers and Royce Newman) making their third NFL starts and a second-year guard (Jon Runyan) making his second NFL start.
No NFL offense can succeed running the same stuff all the time, and the Packers didn’t Sunday night. Coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers ran 25 times in 59 plays, and Rodgers took his shots downfield—four total, three of which resulted in 122 yards of completions and pass interference penalties.
But the quick-tempo passing game was a big reason the Packers put up 353 yards in total offense and indeed made things a little easier for the Packers’ young linemen against a strong 49ers front seven. It also got Rodgers and the offense in a good rhythm early, which suggest that even if Jenkins returns from his ankle injury this week, and even when Bakhtiari comes off PUP in another month or so, LaFleur will be well served to continue this general approach of Rodgers getting the ball out of his hands in less than 2.5 seconds, and often less than 2 seconds.
On Sunday night, Rodgers’ first six throws all came out in 2.2 seconds or quicker and averaged about 1.6 seconds from snap to release. Even his first pass, a 42-yarder to Allen Lazard, was a quick throw in about 1.7 seconds. The other throws on the Packers’ first series, which resulted in a field goal, were a quick screen to Aaron Jones (2.2 seconds), a bubble screen to Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1.3 seconds) that was batted down by Nick Bosa, and a slant to Davante Adams (0.8 seconds).
The Packers’ second series likewise started with a quick out to Adams (12 yards, 1.7 seconds) and a quick checkdown to AJ Dillon (two yards, 1.8 seconds).
Even a great rush isn’t getting a sack on any of those plays.
All those quick-tempo throws eventually get defensive backs creeping up to take away the shorter stuff. That sets up shots downfield, which is what happened on Rodgers’ seventh throw. He had to hold the ball longer (3.4 seconds), but had time to throw and hit Valdes-Scantling over the top for 47 yards.
That was how LaFleur’s offense played most of this game, with a mix of quick throws, runs and the occasional longer-developing pass. Rodgers was sacked only once—which the Packers have to consider a big accomplishment, all things considered.
Game plans don’t always work as well as LaFleur’s on Sunday night. But his effort to protect his patched-together offensive line also helped his offense find a good rhythm. That could become a core approach to keeping defenses off balance for the rest of the season.