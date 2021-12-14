GREEN BAY
The Green Bay Packers entered Sunday night’s game against Chicago with three backups and a rookie on their offensive line.
And they played more than half the game with a fourth backup after right tackle Billy Turner left with a knee injury in the second quarter.
Yet, anyone casually watching the Packers’ 45-30 win over the Bears wouldn’t have noticed how short-handed the Packers were. Their offense functioned just fine, producing five touchdowns and a field goal.
Credit is due to offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, assistant Luke Butkus and the backups who played—Yosh Nijman, Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan and Dennis Kelly—for helping the Packers weather their horrible run of offensive line injuries for another week.
But coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers also deserve a nod for making life easier for a line that was playing with its No. 3 left tackle (Nijman) and backup right tackle (Kelly).
LaFleur called and Rodgers executed a game plan that turned the quarterback into the line’s best friend.
Anyone who has watched the Packers for the last decade knows Rodgers likes to take his shots downfield, whether by holding the ball in the pocket or scrambling around before making the throw.
But in this game he was choosy about taking his shots, mostly got the ball out fast to the correct target and put in a performance that has helped him turn the NFL’s Most Valuable Player race into a contest that will probably come down to him or Tom Brady.
Rodgers (141.1 quarterback rating, 341 yards passing) threw darts left and right in the quick-passing game and showed again that his arm talent is second to none. For evidence, look no further than his touch pass over backpedaling defensive lineman Bilal Nichols that Aaron Jones turned into a 23-yard touchdown. It was as good a throw as you’ll see in that circumstance.
But down in and down out, Rodgers played within LaFleur’s calls and got the ball out fast—which meant Nijman, Kelly and Co. rarely had to keep out the Bears’ rushers for three or four seconds. The couple of times Rodgers held the ball early in the game, Robert Quinn beat Nijman for sacks. After that, Rodgers played with an understanding of the circumstances and threw with laser precision.
The mindset became evident early in the second quarter, on the Packers’ first touchdown drive of the night. On the first play, after the Bears had jumped to a 10-0 lead, Rodgers ran a bootleg to his right, found no one open and threw the ball away. The bootleg meant the line really didn’t have to protect, and after Rodgers ran the whole play out and found no one open, he lived to fight another day by chucking the ball out of bounds.
A few plays later, LaFleur made another call that took pressure off the line. He sent tight end Josiah Deguara in motion across Rodgers’ face in the shotgun and then into the left flat. Deguara was uncovered because Davante Adams drew the coverage on that side of the field. Rodgers simply caught the snap, turned to his left and hit the tight end with a quick throw that turned into a 25-yard catch-and-run.
A couple of plays later, Rodgers helped the line by carrying out an expert play fake to Jones on an inside run, was reminiscent of Peyton Manning at his best. It fooled NBC’s cameraman along with several Bears defenders and left Rodgers with an easy throw to wide-open tight end Marcedes Lewis for a 12-yard gain.
LaFleur also made an imaginative play call early in the third quarter, on a second-and-5 play. He sent Adams in motion in front of Rodgers, who again was in shotgun. Adams momentarily stopped in the slot, the ball was quickly snapped and the receiver ran a two-step out that got the ball out of Rodgers’ hands immediately. Adams turned it into a 12-yard gain.