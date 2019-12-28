Edgerton High's boys basketball team had defending Division 5 state champion Sheboygan Lutheran on the ropes Saturday but could not pull off the upset.

Jacob Ognacevic had 29 points to lead Sheboygan Lutheran to a 70-69 win at the WBY Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.

Edgerton (6-2) led by 10 at half but could not hold off the Crusaders.

Nick Spang led five Crimson Tide players in double figures with 14 points. Brian Rusch and Drew Hanson had 13 points each.

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN 70, EDGERTON 69

Edgerton (69)--Jenny 1-3-5; Hanson 6-0-13; Coombs 1-0-2; Rusch 6-0-13; Gullickson 6-0-12; Fox 5-0-10; Spang 6-2-14. Totals: 31-5-69

Sheboygan Lutheran (70)--Michael 3-0-8; Jurss 8-1-22; Ognacevic 12-5-29; Verhagen 5-1-11. Totals: 28-7-70

Edgerton;40;29--69

Sheboygan Lutheran;30;40--70

Three-point goals--Edgerton 2 (Hanson, Rusch), Sheboygan Lutheran 7 (Jurss 5, Michael 2). Free throws missed--Edgerton 5, Sheboygan Lutheran 4.

Evansville 76, Barneveld 39--Sulley Geske had 24 points to lead the Blue Devils to the nonconference win.

Seth Maag added 15 points for Evansville (4-3), which led 44-14 at half.

Geske, a senior, passed the 1,000-point mark for his career in the win.

A complete boxscore was not provided.