TOKYO
One of the stars was obvious Saturday after Team USA’s gold-medal victory over Japan in the men’s wheelchair basketball final in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
That was Steve Serio, a four-time Paralympian who finished with 28 points and nine assists in Team USA’s come-from-behind, 64-60 victory over Japan.
It was only the second time, and the first since 1976, that the Team USA men’s wheelchair basketball team earned a repeat gold medal.
Another of the stars of Saturday’s game was tougher to find on the statistics sheet. That was John Boie of Milton, one of five players with UW-Whitewater ties on Team USA.
Boie is a low-point player whose main tasks are to seal off defenders while on offense and to block off drives while on defense. He did both in the final, jamming up defenders to create lanes for Bell on multiple occasions in the first half.
Boie, not known as a scorer, also hit back-to-back shots for Team USA, including a right-handed reverse on the left side that helped Team USA turn around an 8-0 deficit to start the game.
“Man, it took a long time to get here, and it’s really a surreal feeling,” said Boie, a first-time Paralympian. “The journey to get here is amazing.
Team USA rallied from its early deficit as Serio scored all 13 of Team USA’s point in the third quarter, helping to cut Japan’s lead to one point entering the fourth. Japan quickly expanded its lead to five points, but timely baskets from UW-Whitewater product Jake Williams and a three-point play by Serio tied the score at 50-50.
From there, a Serio steal and two consecutive baskets from Williams—along with strong free-throw shooting down the stretch—gave Team USA the lead for keeps.
“(Serio) really stepped up on the offensive end for us (and) knocked down some really key shots,” said Team USA’s Ron Lykins. “Three or four of them he hit with the shot clock going down, and he didn’t have a shot and he somehow created it and knocked them down.”
Matt Scott, another UW-Whitewater product, was selected as flag bearer for the closing ceremonies. The five-time Paralympian returned after spending four months in the hospital in 2018 due to an illness.
“It means so much to me just because the athletes I’ll be leading are all so courageous,” Scott said. “Everybody here that competed at the Games this year are courageous. The resilience that we’ve all had to face in the last 18 months is just incredible. So to be chosen to be the face of that and hold the flag high when we leave this is incredible.
“Being able to do so in style and with a gold medal around my neck says it all.”
Other members of Team USA with Whitewater ties were Nate Hinze and Matt Lesperance.
On Friday, Team USA took a 68-52 victory over Spain in a semifinal game. The Americans scored 24 points in the second quarter and got 33 points from bench players. Brian Bell led the way with 20 points, Williams scored 16 and Scott had 12.