BELOIT
A new era for Class A baseball in Beloit begins Tuesday night.
Now affiliated with the Miami Marlins organization, Beloit begins the 2021 Midwest League season in Appleton to play the Timber Rattlers.
The final season as the Beloit Snappers will feature the expected midseason move into the organization’s new stadium in downtown Beloit next to the Rock River.
Many of Miami’s top prospects will begin the season in Beloit. The roster consists of 16 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and five outfielders.
The Snappers pitching staff will be led by the Marlins 17th and 23rd ranked prospects Kyle Nicolas and Zach McCambley, respectively. Nicolas was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft (61st overall) from Ball State. During his junior season, he struck out 37 and only walked seven. Over his 23 innings, Nicolas recorded an ERA of 2.74.
The Marlins selected McCambley in the third round of the 2020 draft (75th overall) from Coastal Carolina. In four starts with the Chanticleers, McCambley went 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA striking out 32 in 25 innings pitched. McCambley led Coastal Carolina in strikeouts and was tied for fifth in the Sun Belt Conference.
Both players will make their professional debut with the Snappers.
The full roster of players is listed below under their positions
Catchers—Will Banfield, David Martinez, Dustin Skelton
Infielders—Marcus Chiu, Bubba Hollins, Devin Hairston, Nic Ready, Marcos Rivera
Outfielders—Griffin Conine, Thomas Jones, Kameron Misner, Tevin Mitchell, Connor Scott
Right-handed pitchers—Dylan Bice, Evan Brabrand, Alberto Guerrero, Bryan Hoeing, Tyler Jones, Zack Leban, Zach McCambley, Tyler Mitzel, Kyle Nicolas, Brady Puckett, Cason Sherrod, Joey Steele, Jake Walters
Left-handed pitchers—Zach King, Josh Simpson, Antonio Velez
Beloit’s first home game at Telfer Park is May 11 against the South Bend Cubs.
For more information and tickets or group outings, fans can contact the front office at 608-362-2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.