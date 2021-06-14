Brayden Kline is closing out his high school golf career with a surge.
The Milton High senior led the Red Hawks at the WIAA Division 1 state boys golf championship Monday with a 9-over 81 at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
As a team the Red Hawks shot a 47-over 335 that put them in 12th place.
Top-ranked Kettle Moraine leads the 16-team field at 14-over 302. Sheboygan North is second at 20-over, while Big Eight Conference power Middleton is nine shots back at 23-over.
Kline's 81 put him in a nine-way tie for 40th place. Freshman Brett Wieland shot an 82 that put him in a 10-way tie for 49th.
"Brayden had a great round," Milton coach Kirk Wieland said. "From tee to green he was steady. He stayed away from the big numbers that everyone know is going to happen.
"He played great," Wieland said. "Eight-one is awesome. I couldn't be more happy with him."
Kline, who is listed as the team's No. 5 golfer, contributed a key birdie in the one-hole playoff against Mukwonago in the Janesville Parker Sectional that put the Red Hawks into the state team competition.
"He has 18 holes left, and I know he wishes he had 18 rounds left," Wieland said. "He's really enjoying it now. Who knows what happens (in the second round), but we'll take another 81 in a heartbeat."
Brett Wieland's 82 could have been several strokes lower, his father said.
"His wedge game and putting really let him down," Kirk Wieland said. "At least four or times that I saw, he was right around the 80-yard mark, and he missed too many greens with easy wedge shots.
"They all resulted in bogeys and one double. On this course, if you have a wedge in your hands, you have to hit the green on the correct side of the pin. If you do that, you are going to three putt because the greens are just lightning fast."
The Red Hawks will tee off from 9:50 to 10:30 a.m. on No. 10 for today's final round.
Marshall cards an 84
Janesville Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall, who qualified as an individual, was tied for 63rd after shooting a 12-over 84. Marshall tees off at 8:50 a.m. on No. 10 for the final round.
Lake Geneva Badger senior Luke Abram, playing in his third state tournament, shot a 7-over 79 and is in a five-way tie for 25th. Abram tees off at 8:40 a.m. today on No. 1 for the final round.
In Division 2 team competition at Trappers Turn, Edgerton High shot a 346 and is in sixth place in the eight-team field. Edgewood Sacred Heart in the team leader at 320, with Lakeland second at 324 and University School of Milwaukee third at 327.
Brady Callmer led the Crimson Tide with a 4-over 76, which put him in a three-way tie for fourth just one shot behind a group of four leaders at 75. Clayton Jenny and Roman Frodel each shot an 88 for the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton players tee off from 9 to 9:40 a.m. on No. 1 for today's final round at Trappers Turn.