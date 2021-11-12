MILTON
A sizable group of area swimmers, including four from Milton, have punched their tickets to next week’s WIAA girls state meet in Waukesha.
Many of them did so by turning in personal bests—and even some school-record performances—during Saturday’s sectional competitions.
In the Milton sectional, Milton junior Bailey Ratzburg qualified for state in four events, including two relays. She qualified as an individual in the 200-meter individual medley (2:08.49) and 100-meter freestyle (0:52.88). She also anchored the 200-meter freestyle relay team (1:41.80) and the 400-meter freestyle relay team (3:43.18), joined on both squads by Jade Fladhammer, Alyssa Fons and Azia Koser.
Janesville Craig juniors Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece both qualified in two individual events apiece for Saturday’s Division 1 state meet at Waukesha South High School.
Donagan made it in the 200-meter freestyle (1:56.29) and 500-meter freestyle (5:09.28). She broke the school record in the 200 free and was one second away in the 500 free—though she shaved 14 seconds off her personal best in the event.
Reece broke a pair of school records and qualified in the 50 freestyle (0:24.35) and 100 freestyle (0:53.30).
“All of the swimmers did an outstanding job today, with every one of our 12 swimmers either achieving a best time or being within tenths of their season best,” Craig coach Jennifer Punzel added. “As a coach, I cannot ask for more than that. We are looking forward to supporting our two state qualifiers as they take the final step in this season’s journey.”
The Edgerton/Evansville co-op qualified two individuals for state as well. Junior Ella Gorski made it in the 100 backstroke (0:59.64), and junior Jenna Schmitt qualified in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.78).
Competing in the Muskego sectional, Lake Geneva Badger finished second as a team, scoring 335 points to trail only Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial’s total of 379 atop the 13-team field. Badger crowned three sectional champions: Sophomore Sailor Whowell in the 50 freestyle (:23.43), diver Wylde Chupich (475.10 points) and the 200 freestyle relay of Whowell, Zoe McNeill, Mackenzie Thomas and Callie Ceshker (1:35.57).
Badger also qualified for state in two other relays and will send five swimmers in four other individual events. The 200 medley relay crew of Whowell, Thomas, Addi Nelson and Ceshker qualified in 1:45.38, and the 400 free relay crew of McNeill, Ella Eck, Nelson and Aspen Whowell made it (3:41.39). Individual qualifiers were Thomas (0:23.70) and Ceshker (0:23.70) in the 50 free, Ceshker in the 100 free (0:52.18), Sailor Whowell in the 100 backstroke (0:57.12), and Thomas in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.16).
In the Whitefish Bay sectional, Whitewater’s Grace Foucault, a junior, qualified for Friday’s Division 2 state meet in the 100 backstroke (1:00.94).