Milton senior Mara Talabac ran to a fourth-place finish in the Badger East Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 16, covering the 5,000-meter course at Lake Farm County Park in Madison in 19 minutes, 29 seconds.
The Red Hawks team finished seventh in the eight-team field with 157 points. Milton also got a 29th-place finish from senior Alayna Borgwardt (21:32) and a 32nd-place finish from senior Samantha Benson (21:39).
In the boys race, Milton took seventh as a team and was led by sophomore Jonathan Flowers’ 10th-place finish (17:45).
DeForest swept the boys and girls team titles. Individual winners were senior Jayden Zywicki of Stoughton in the boys race (15:55) and freshman Mackenzie Babcock of Monona Grove in the girls race (18:12).
Badger East Conference
RESULTS SATURDAY
(At Lake Farm County Park, Madison, 5,000 meters)
BOYS
Team scores
DeForest 31; Stoughton 67; Monona Grove 73; Watertown 107; Waunakee 130; Fort Atkinson 165; Milton 194; Beaver Dam 241.
Top five individuals
Jayden Zywicki, S, 15:55; Isaiah Bauer, D, 15:57; Jackson Grabowski, D, 16:18; Andrew Regnier, Waun, 16:39; Matthew Vander Meer, D, 16:44.
Milton individuals
16, Jonathan Flowers 17:45; 36, Tyler Rateike 18:38; 43, Josiah Raby 18:57; 48, Tim Wallace 19:32; 50, Brandon Phillipps 19:44.
GIRLS
Team scores
DeForest 54; Monona Grove 71; Waunakee 81; Fort Atkinson 111; Beaver Dam 112; Stoughton 129; Milton 157; Watertown 233.