MILTON

The Milton High School volleyball swept Stoughton on Thursday, Sept. 30, in a Badger East match, 25-23, 25-23. 25-19.

Milton was led in kills by Noelle Wahoviak and Grace Schnell with seven apiece. Jordan Karlen had 25 assists. Gwen Baker added nine blocks and Avery Agnew had 25 digs.

Emma Kroll had six service aces.

The Red Hawks are in action again Thursday, Oct. 7 at Monona Grove.

