In the era of home runs and strikeouts dominating Major League Baseball, the Milton High softball team took fans back to what "small ball" represented.
The Red Hawks used three bunts to score runs and that led the No. 5-seeded squad past No. 4-seed Beloit Memorial at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex on Monday afternoon.
The Red Hawks (9-11) play No. 1-seed Janesville Parker (13-8) for the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
“I don’t know if they necessarily play a lot of small ball, but their assistant coach (Doug Beeler) has watched us play a couple games and they knew how to exploit our weaknesses,” Beloit head coach Jennifer Pozzani said. “That’s what teams do.”
With the game scoreless, Milton’s leadoff batter in the third, Lynden Briggs, bunted for a base hit. Kelly Hanauska followed with another bunt and a throw by Beloit’s third baseman ended up in right field, allowing a run to score and Hanauksa to end up on third.
Beloit starter Brynn Swanson struck out the next batter, but the next batter grounded to second and a wild throw to third plated Hanauska.
Milton's Grace Schnell then ripped a double to right to put runners on second and third, and Erika Ruif hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it 3-0. Swanson got out of the jam with a strikeout.
The three runs was all Milton starter Gwen Baker needed.
Beloit had managed only one runner on an error over the first three innings against Baker. Mandi Franks led off the fourth with a single and took third on a two-base throwing error. She came home when Swanson ripped a single up the middle.
Beloit got runners at first and third with two outs, but Baker ended it with a strikeout.
Swanson blanked Milton the rest of the way, but Baker was equally as tough. In the bottom of the seventh, Maison Hosey reached with two outs with a single, but she was stranded when Baker retired the final Knight on a fly ball.
Turner downs Edgerton
Beloit Turner’s Trojans had plenty of offense Monday, but head coach Regan Peters had to single out leadoff batter Grace Olmstead for some exemplary work in a 16-1 demolition of visiting Edgerton in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
Olmstead was 4-for-4 with four runs scored in the game, which was shortened to four innings by the mercy rule. She also stole three bases.
“That’s what you’re looking for from a leadoff hitter,” Peters said.
Madison Covey had a triple and a double as well.
Winning pitcher Ryleigh Rose was the beneficiary of all runs. She held the Crimson Tide to just three hits while striking out five.
“Ryleigh forced them into a lot of groundouts,” Peters said. “She did a nice job in the circle.”
The Trojans (13-5) will host Evansville at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Blue Devils knocked off East Troy 3-2 on Monday.
Jefferson 14, Big Foot 3
Eden Dempsey hit for the cycle and drove in six runs to help Jefferson to a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal win against Big Foot Monday at Riverfront Park.
Dempsey finished 4-for-4 at the plate — homering in the bottom of the first inning to give the Eagles (23-0) a 9-0 lead.
Top-seeded Jefferson scored in all four of the innings they batted, starting with three and four runs the first and second innings, respectively. They added seven runs combined in the third and fourth innings.
Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski scored four times and like Dempsey, also went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate.
Julia Ball pitched a complete-game on the mound for the Eagles — allowing three hits and no earned runs. She also struck out four batters on 62 pitches.
Jefferson plays the winner of McFarland and Monroe in the regional final Wednesday at Riverfront Park at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 14, BIG FOOT 3
Big Foot;000;30—3;3;4
Jefferson;342;5—14;13;2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BF: Arnold 3.1-10-6-0-2; J: Ball 5-3-0-0-4.
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 4x4 (3B), Dempsey 4x4 (HR, 3B, 2B, 1B).
- Johnson Creek 4, Parkview 1--Bella Herman gave up one run in a complete-game performance, lifting the Bluejays to a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal win over Parkview on Monday.
Herman surrendered seven hits on 98 pitches, walking just two batters.
The No. 2-seeded Bluejays scored two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead and never looked back. Herman gave up her lone run in the top of the fifth.
Johnson Creek responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, PARKVIEW 1
Parkview;000;010;0—1;7;3
Johnson Creek;002;020;x—4;9;1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Stark 6-9-3-1-3; JC: Herman 7-7-1-2-9.
Leading hitters — P: Meyers 2x4 (3B), Abbi 3x3, Stark 2B; JC: Budig 2x4 (3B), Thompson 2x3, Swanson 2B.