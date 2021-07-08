By the end of the summer, Steve Stricker is going to be an expert on making choices.
The Edgerton native is captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. As captain, it will his responsibility to select six of the 12 players who will represent the U.S. when the Ryder Cup is held at Whistling Straits in Kohler on Sept. 21-26.
Usually the captain picks four at-large candidates, but because many tournaments were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stricker has more responsibility than a captain normally has had.
Stricker said Wednesday he is not going to be a dictator when it comes to his selections.
It will be a group decision based on what he hears from the six players that make the team based on points.
“After the top six make the team, I plan on seeing these six players and getting their feedback to the next six that we’re going to pick,” Stricker said, according to transcripts of his media conference at the John Deere Classic. “I want this to be a team effort. I want everybody to be all in on who these six picks are going to be and make it a team, a true team deal.”
All-for-one and one-for all. That sounds good unless Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka start throwing fists at one another on the No. 3 tee box.
At this moment, Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Koepka, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele are the top six in points.
Patrick Reed, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger are the next six.
Players will continue to earn points through the PGA Tournament Championship on Sept. 5.
Then Stricker and the six automatic qualifiers will get together to draft the remaining six who will take on the 12 European players in the 43rd Ryder Cup.
While Stricker plans to hold a group discussion on that decision, he had to make a choice on where to play this week.
He could have taken his clubs and wife/caddie Nicki to Omaha, Nebraska to play in the U.S. Senior Open.
The 54-year-old Stricker just won Bridgestone Senior Players Championship title, and is the defending champion of the U.S. Senior Open. Stricker won the title in 2019, and did not get to defend it last year because it was canceled.
But Stricker will be in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run to play in the John Deere Classic that begins today.
He might have received a questioning look from Nicki when he announced his scheduling decision a few months ago.
“She told me today that she hadn’t caddied here the last few times just because it’s been so hot, and these hills kind of scare her a little bit,” Stricker said Wednesday. “It got her attention today being upper 80s and humid, but knock on wood, it’s going to be cooler this week and through the weekend. It won’t be such a difficult walk.
“But it is a challenge going around here.”
Stricker wanted to be in Silvis this week as the John Deere Classic observes its 50th anniversary.
“It was a big decision,” Stricker said about skipping the U.S. Senior Open when he was at the PGA Championship in May. “I’m excited to go back to John Deere. It’s a special place for me, and they have always treated me so well. They ask each and every year if I’m going to come back and play even when I’m in my 50s, so they want me to come back and play, which is always nice.”
And Stricker has several trophies from the John Deere Classic. Three, to be specific.
Stricker was the man at the JDC from 2009 to 2011 when he finished first three consecutive years.
If he doesn’t own a John Deere riding mower, somebody else mows his lawn.
There are several other reasons Stricker decided to play the regular PGA Tour event instead of defending his U.S. Senior Open title.
Silvis is the closest PGA Tour event on the schedule, so he can drive to the event—as can many of his area fans.
In addition, the Strickers’ daughter Bobbi will be playing at a U.S. Women’s Amateur Open qualifier in Chicago at the same time.
And Stricker would love to add a fourth John Deere Classic trophy to his collection.
And apparently people who wager on tournaments know about Stricker’s prior success at the John Deere.
According to PointsBet, Stricker’s odds of winning this week’s title opened at 60-1, but quickly dropped to 45-1. He had the most money bet on him of all the players on the board.
Now Stricker’s play the next four days will determine if those people backing him made the correct decision.
He knows he made the correct one entering the John Deere.
“I’ve got great memories here that I can kind of fall back on,” Stricker said Wednesday. “I’ll use those to my advantage. I’ve been playing well lately, so hopefully I can keep that rolling.
“But again, it’s a tall order. But that’s why I’m here, to see if I can’t try to do it.”