Jim Furyk won the U.S. Senior Open championship by three strokes Sunday.
Steve Stricker, the defending U.S. Senior Open champion, tied for 41st at the John Deere Classic.
Stricker has no regrets about choosing to play the PGA Tour event at Silvis, Illinois, even though he likely would have had a good shot of at least contending the PGA Tour Champions major title.
The Edgerton native played in the 50th anniversary of the John Deere, a tournament he won three consecutive years from 2009-2011.
He also had the opportunity to have his daughter, Bobbi Marie, make her “PGA Tour Live” commentating debut in the tournament—including calling his 200-yard approach shot on a hole Friday that ended up within 10 feet of the pin.
That round included giving Bobbi a pep talk.
“On the second hole there they were just getting ready and started, and I knew she was nervous,” Stricker said after his round.
“I tried to break the tension for her a little bit.”
The overall commentary of Stricker’s weekend in Silvis was not as storybook as he had hoped.
He started slow on Thursday with a 1-under round and that put him at a severe disadvantage on a course that is a birdie-fest.
He made a charge in Friday’s second round with a 5-under 66.
Stricker looked like he was ready to pounce on Saturday with five birdies on the back nine, which was the first holes he played.
Then rains came.
“I just stalled big time,” Stricker said, according to the transcript of a media conference.
Stricker made the turn and his birdie putt on No. 1 lipped out. He settled for a par on the birdie-friendly No. 2 hole.
That was the first of six straight pars.
He bogeyed both No. 8 and No. 9 and entered Sunday’s final round seven shots off the lead.
“I had the opportunity to get right into the thick of things, and I didn’t,” he said Sunday. “Kind of kicking myself.”
He finished with an even-par 71 Sunday for a tie for 41st place. Lucas Glover won the tournament at 19-under, 10 shots better than Stricker.
But Stricker had a memorable final hole.
Back in 2011, he sank a 25-foot putt from just off the green on 18 to win his third straight John Deere Classic. The usually calm Stricker raised his arms as the putt went in and then did a Tiger Wood’s-like fist pump.
On Sunday, the pin location was the same as it was in 2011.
As they were walking toward the 18th green Sunday, his wife and caddie Nicki, told Stricker their youngest daughter Izzy had a message for him.
“(She) wanted me to reenact the emotion I had when I won with that same pin location,” Stricker said.
Without a title on the line, Stricker just picked the ball out of the cup after sinking the 11-footer.
Then he went over and put his arm around Nicki and they shared a laugh.
“That pin location brought back a lot of good memories here,” Stricker said after the round.
Now Stricker will watch the British Open next week as part of his scouting for the Ryder Cup.
Stricker will captain the U.S. squad that will attempt to take back the Ryder Cup from the European team.
Stricker said it appears that Whistling Straits, the Kohler course that will host the Ryder Cup, will allow full capacity crowds of 30,000 to 35,000 a day during the competiton Sept. 21-25.
“All indications are pointing towards that so far, unless something major happens from here until then,” he said. “The Brewers are playing at full capacity in a stadium, so why shouldn’t we be able to do that outside on a golf course?
And there was no question he had made the right decision to play the John Deere instead of the U.S. Senior Open.
“It was really a no-brainer for me to come here,” Stricker said. “I wish the two events were at different times. I could have played both of them.
“But it is what it is, but this was the spot for me to be this week”